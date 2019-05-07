Oscar F. Hensley, 91, of Conway, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born August 9, 1927 in Hagan, Virginia to the late McKinley and Cora Ely Hensley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Hensley, and three brothers, Glen Hensley, James Hensley and Walter Hensley.
Oscar was a retired carpenter and served in the United States Navy. He enjoyed collecting many items, as well as antique clocks.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Laster Hensley; a son, Allen Bristol and his wife, Valari of Greenbrier; and a daughter, Treva Branscum of Greenbrier; three grandsons, Robert Branscum, Jr and his wife, Kami of Greenbrier; Bryan Bristol of Arlington, Virginia; and Brandon Bristol of Atlanta, Georgia; two great-grandchildren Jacob and Kati Grace Branscum of Greenbrier; brothers, Rex Hensley and wife, Charlotte and Sam Hensley and wife, Barbara all of Rose Hill, Virginia; sisters, Marie Snodgrass of Willoughby, Ohio, Phyllis McManus of Orlando, Florida, and Beulah Wilder and her husband, Burl of Rose Hill, Virginia; as well as many nephews and nieces.
Pall Bearers are Robert Branscumb Jr., Jacob Branscumb, Brandon Bristol, Don Clark, Jody Smith, and Colin Patterson.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church. A Graveside service will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019, 10 a.m., at the Bethlehem Cemetery with Dr. Martian Jameson officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Clinton Funeral Service. To sign Oscar's Book of Memories, please go to www.clintonfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 7, 2019