Robert W. "Bill" Sanders, 89, of Conway, died Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was born on July 18, 1929, in Camden, Arkansas, to Robert and Mary Sanders. Bill was a graduate of Camden High School and attended Southern Arkansas University before joining the US Air Force during the Korean War. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree in forestry and worked for International Paper Company until his retirement in 1992. Bill was an avid tennis player for many years and especially enjoyed teaching the sport to young people. He was a member of Conway First United Methodist Church and the Dorothy Robins Light Sunday School Class and attended the Men's Prayer Breakfast.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Gordon Sanders and Jack Sanders; and three sisters, Bobbie Buckler, Sue Diffie, and Virginia Hood. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Cook Sanders; two daughters, Ann Harrod (Johnny) of Greenbrier, and Susan DeBlack (Tom) of Conway; three granddaughters, Caroline Harrod, Catherine Harrod, and Susannah DeBlack; and two brothers, John Sanders (Mary Ellen) of Camden and Jerry Sanders (Jan) of Conway.
A Graveside service is planned for 1:00PM Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Crestlawn Memorial Park at Conway. A Memorial service will be held at Conway First United Methodist Church at 2:00PM on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 with Rev. Lauren DeLano and Rev. Lavon Post officiating.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Published in The Log Cabin Democrat on May 14, 2019