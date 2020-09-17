Vicky Lynn Strassle, 66, of Conway, AR, went to be with Lord, September 14, 2020. She was born April, 12, 1954 in Morrilton, AR.
Vicky was known for her loving spirit and big heart. She was loved and will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
She is survived by one sister, Jannette (David Lee) McElroy of Cleveland, AR; 2 nieces of Conway; and two great-nieces and many friends.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway