1/
Vicky Lynn Strassle
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vicky's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vicky Lynn Strassle, 66, of Conway, AR, went to be with Lord, September 14, 2020. She was born April, 12, 1954 in Morrilton, AR.
Vicky was known for her loving spirit and big heart. She was loved and will be missed dearly by all her family and friends.
She is survived by one sister, Jannette (David Lee) McElroy of Cleveland, AR; 2 nieces of Conway; and two great-nieces and many friends.
Funeral arrangements will be made at a later date by Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Log Cabin Democrat on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Roller-McNutt Funeral Home
650 Central Landing Blvd
Conway, AR 72032
(501) 327-7727
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TheCabin.net

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved