Bruce A. Dillard, 54 of Mount Airy, NC passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in Surry County. Mr. Dillard was born in Charlotte, NC to the late Otis and Sandra Kay Braswell Dillard.

Bruce was the owner and operator of Big Iron Towing out of Fancy Gap, Virginia.

Survivors include his sons, Seth Dillard and Jon Dillard and a sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Zonnie Hill all of Fancy Gap.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel at 3:00 PM with Assistant pastor Will Rodriguez officiating. Burial will follow in the Independence Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 until 3:00 PM. A guestbook is available online by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the family.

Published in The Carroll News from June 13 to June 14, 2019
