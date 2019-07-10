Gary Cooper Boyd, 79, of Fancy Gap, VA, Retired Master Sergeant, U.S. Air Force for 26 years, and Hillsville VDOT passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born in Saltville, VA to the late Floyd (Bud) and Ilean Goff Boyd. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brother, James (Jim) Boyd and sister and brother-in-law, Mary Katherine and Bill McCready. Gary is survived by his wife of 29 years, Sonja Burnett Nester Boyd. A daughter and son-in-law, Menda and Clay Grooms of Opp, Alabama; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Bolden (Bo) and Dee Boyd of Abingdon, John and Brenda Boyd of Bristol, and Sam and Susan Boyd of Atkins, sister Eva Boyd Evans of Abingdon; stepsons, Randall Nester of Las Vegas, NV and Eric Nester of Fancy Gap; grandchildren surviving are Morgan Grooms of Opp, AL and Kaley Nester of Galax. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel with Pastor Wendell Horton officiating. Burial will follow in the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Cemetery off route 52. Military Rites will be conducted by Hillsville V.F.W. Grover King Post 1115. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel. Donations may be made to the Pine Grove Primitive Baptist Cemetery fund c/o P.S. Dalton, 107 Rotenizer Drive, Hillsville, VA 24343. A guestbook is available on-line by visiting www.vaughanguynnandmcgrady.com. Vaughan-Guynn-McGrady Chapel is serving the Boyd family.