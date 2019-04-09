Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice C. (Frey) Kenawell, age 84, of South Fayette, formerly of DuBois, on April 6, 2019. She was born October 19, 1934 in Pittsburgh, PA.



She was the beloved wife of the late Charles R. Kenawell for 39 years; daughter of the late Ellen M. (Andrew) and John William Ambrose Frey; loving mother of C. Richard Jr. (Audrey), Julianna, Francis X. (Lisa), Rosemarie K. Mallon, Patricia K. (Dan) Smatlak, Lawrence C., Cynthia K. (Dan) Fisher, J. William A. (Carolyn), Christopher J. (Tina), Joseph J. (Kathy), Ralph C. (Katie), Edward X. (Sheri), and Louis J. "Skip" (Billi); cherished grandmother of 33 and great grandmother of 10; sister of Thomas (Sue) and Bernard (Irene) Frey and Ellen Pry and the late Charles (Kathy), Monsignor Francis, John, George, William, Ambrose (Lorraine), Father Lawrence and Sister Marie Frey and Catherine Jansen.



Alice was a member of the Women's Club of Reynoldsville. She loved singing, and sang with her children at nursing homes, community events, and in many church choirs. She sang the Ave Maria at many weddings and special events. She was a CCD teacher, a Welcome Wagon Lady and hosted many memorable St. Patrick's Day parties.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday from 2-4 and 6-8 PM and Wednesday from 11 AM – 12:30 PM at the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333).



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 1PM at Holy Child Parish. Interment Thursday at 1PM at St. Catherine Cemetery, DuBois, PA. Memorials may be made to EWTN or Mary House Inc., Uniontown. View additional information and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

