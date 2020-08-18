1/1
Charles F. "Charley" Couser
Charles "Charley" F. Clouser, 91, DuBois, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at Christ the King Manor.
Born July 10, 1929, in Clearfield, he was the son of the late Roy and Viola (Fye) Clouser.
On April 28, 1956, he married Mary (Lombardo) Clouser at the St. Catherine of Siena Church in DuBois.
Charley graduated from Brady Township High School. He was employed by Triangle Auto Springs for 40 years before his retirement. Charley was a member of the St. Catherine of Siena Parish. He enjoyed gardening, doing yard work, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Charley was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Korean War.
In addition to his wife, Charley is survived by four children, John C. Clouser, Surprise, AZ, Christine M. (Donald) Hess, DuBois, Mary T. (Rick) Lindemuth, Falls Creek, and James D. (Cindy) Clouser, Dawsonville, GA, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family, having been preceded in death by his parents, sister, and two brothers.
As per Charley's request, all services are private and will be held at the family's convenience. Interment will be in St. Catherine of Siena Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 116 S. State St., DuBois, PA 15801 or to the Gateway Humane Society, P.O. Box 678, Falls Creek, PA 15840.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
