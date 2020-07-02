1/1
Diana Louise (Shick) Wagner
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana Louise (Shick) Wagner, 61, of Summerville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, June 30, 2020, while at her home.

She was born on August 17, 1958, to the late Walter J. and Ellen Annabel (Ferringer) Shick in Clarion, PA. She graduated from Susquehanna Valley High School in Conklin, NY, and went on to earn an associate degree in accounting from the DuBois Business College. Diana married William A. "Bill" Wagner Jr., in Brookville, PA, on February 4, 2000; Bill survives her.

She worked in accounting at the Glen-Gery Brick plant in Summerville, PA, for fifteen years. She later worked at the Rodeway Inn in Brookville, PA, for a few years before her retirement. Diana loved her horses, dogs, and numerous grandchildren. She was a lifelong fan of the band "Alabama". She loved the outdoors, especially eagles, and she would take trips to Pymatuning specifically to see the eagles there.

In addition to her husband, Diana is survived by one son; Mark A. (Tracy) Kovach; five grandchildren; Samantha, Ariana, Colby, Brooklyn, Alexis; and one brother; Stephen Shick. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by one daughter: Wendy Kovach.

Family and friends will be received on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 1 p.m. Interment will take place at the Emerickville Methodist Cemetery (Moore Cemetery), Pine Creek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hahne Cancer Center in Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital. Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-849-7375, leaving their name and address with the answering service. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button on www.mckinneydargy.com underneath her obituary or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/32287 into your web browser.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved