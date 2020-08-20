Frances L. "Tootie" Negrey, 88, of Sykesville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Unity Hospital in NY. She was born July 10, 1932, in Sykesville, PA the daughter of the late Joseph & Mary (Kurtz) Kosko. She was married to Joseph "Yosho" Negrey; he preceded her in death in "2015".
She is a graduate of Sykesville High School. She previously worked for Cameron Manufacturing in Reynoldsville then for the DuBois Schools in the cafeteria. She was a member of Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church.
Frances is survived by a sister Irene "Renie" Fanto of N. Tonawanda and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Frances is also preceded in death by 5 brothers Joseph, Steve, Henry, Frank, and Nicholas, 4 sisters Helen Roman, Mary Oship, Dorothy Dragotta, and Dorothy in infancy.
Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 22, at Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Church with the Fr. Vasyl Banyk as celebrant. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com