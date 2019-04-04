Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Randy Lee Spaid, 57, of DuBois, passed away Monday April 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born April 30, 1961, in Clearfield, he was the son of Raymond and Norma (Riddle) Spaid. Mr. Spaid was employed by Penn State DuBois for 15 years. He attended the Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois.

Surviving are three sons: Mark Spaid and partner Crissa Miller of Curwensville, Brian Spaid and wife Abby of Clearfield and Bradley Spaid and wife Nichole of Kansas. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Valen Spaid, Colton Spaid and Andrea Spaid.

In addition, he is survived by three siblings: Charles "Chuck" Spaid and wife Kathy of Curwensville, Timothy Spaid and wife Tammy of Florida and Wanda Smeal and husband Greg of Philipsburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his fiancée Kim Clyde of DuBois.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services for Mr. Spaid will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with Pastor John Miller officiating.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 AM until time of services at 1 p.m.

The family suggests contributions be made to Autism Speaks 8035 McKnight Road Suite 301 Pittsburgh, PA 15237.

Online condolences may be made to the family at

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Randy Lee Spaid, 57, of DuBois, passed away Monday April 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.Born April 30, 1961, in Clearfield, he was the son of Raymond and Norma (Riddle) Spaid. Mr. Spaid was employed by Penn State DuBois for 15 years. He attended the Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois.Surviving are three sons: Mark Spaid and partner Crissa Miller of Curwensville, Brian Spaid and wife Abby of Clearfield and Bradley Spaid and wife Nichole of Kansas. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Valen Spaid, Colton Spaid and Andrea Spaid.In addition, he is survived by three siblings: Charles "Chuck" Spaid and wife Kathy of Curwensville, Timothy Spaid and wife Tammy of Florida and Wanda Smeal and husband Greg of Philipsburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his fiancée Kim Clyde of DuBois.He was preceded in death by his parents.Funeral services for Mr. Spaid will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with Pastor John Miller officiating.Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 AM until time of services at 1 p.m.The family suggests contributions be made to Autism Speaks 8035 McKnight Road Suite 301 Pittsburgh, PA 15237.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com. The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Funeral Home The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville

300 State St

Curwensville , PA 16833

(814) 236-2872 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close