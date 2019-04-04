Randy Lee Spaid, 57, of DuBois, passed away Monday April 1, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born April 30, 1961, in Clearfield, he was the son of Raymond and Norma (Riddle) Spaid. Mr. Spaid was employed by Penn State DuBois for 15 years. He attended the Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois.
Surviving are three sons: Mark Spaid and partner Crissa Miller of Curwensville, Brian Spaid and wife Abby of Clearfield and Bradley Spaid and wife Nichole of Kansas. Also surviving are three grandchildren: Valen Spaid, Colton Spaid and Andrea Spaid.
In addition, he is survived by three siblings: Charles "Chuck" Spaid and wife Kathy of Curwensville, Timothy Spaid and wife Tammy of Florida and Wanda Smeal and husband Greg of Philipsburg as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his fiancée Kim Clyde of DuBois.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Mr. Spaid will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Saturday April 6, 2019 at 1:00 PM, with Pastor John Miller officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 11 AM until time of services at 1 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to Autism Speaks 8035 McKnight Road Suite 301 Pittsburgh, PA 15237.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Curwensville
300 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-2872
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 4, 2019