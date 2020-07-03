On July 2, 2020, Robert "Bob" Lawrence Trunzo, 79, a longtime Brockport resident, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in 1941 to the late Joseph J. Trunzo and Marguerite E. (Richtarsic) Trunzo of Brockway.
In addition to his parents, Bob was also preceded in death by his dear wife of 39 years, Theresa (Cenni)Trunzo; brothers, Joseph Donald (Kathy) Trunzo, William G. (Wanda) Trunzo; and niece Linda Trunzo. He is survived by sons Jeffrey (Sean) Trunzo, Bonita Springs, Florida; Patrick (Leslie) Trunzo, Brockport, and daughter, Diann (Darren) Bryan of DuBois, and his five beloved grandchildren; Rachel Trunzo, Sara Trunzo, Leah Trunzo, Alicia Bryan, and Eric Bryan. He is also survived by siblings, Angelo "Jack"(Margaret, deceased) Trunzo, Brockport; F. Richard (Sherri) Trunzo, Brockway, Paul E. (Tressa) Trunzo, Brockway, Arlene F. (James) Warheit, Midland, MI, and Thomas E. (Bernadette) Trunzo, Brockway, as well as several cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob graduated from Brockway High School in 1959. Bob proudly served in the Army National Guard from 1959 – 1966. Bob went to Penn State University to study drafting and mechanical engineering. Bob was a successful draftsman and designed several buildings throughout the area. Bob worked for Brockway Pressed Metals until he and his managing partners started Allegheny Powdered Metallurgy in Falls Creek, PA in 1982. Bob and his partners built a successful business that employed several hundred employees over the years. Bob retired after the successful sale of Allegheny Powdered Metallurgy in 2001.
In retirement, Bob delighted many over the years with his homemade wine, spirits, and wonderful recipes. Bob helped the family gather his favorite family recipes to complete the Trunzo Family Cookbook. He was an active member of the Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church Brandy Camp, and St. Boniface, Kersey. Bob was involved with the Brockport Area Water Association for several years. Bob had a zest for life and enjoyed traveling, cooking, winemaking and spending time with his family and friends. Everyone who knew him will certainly miss him and his compassionate generosity. He was a member of various local clubs and organizations, including the Lions, Elks, Eagles, American Legion, Big O, Horton Sportsman and VFW.
Arrangements are under the direction of Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc. in Brockway, PA. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Tobis Church in Brockway with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding and Fr. Ross Miceli con-celebrating. Burial will follow in the Holy Cross Cemetery at Brandy Camp.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
). online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com