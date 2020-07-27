Roger Irvin Keith, 77, of Brockway, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home. He was Methodist by faith.



Born on July 6, 1943, in DuBois, he was the son of the late Irvin and Janet Tregoning Keith.



On Oct. 12, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Joanne Wilson Keith. Married almost 58 years, she survives.



Roger graduated in 1961 from Brockway Area High School. He studied at California University of Pennsylvania, the University of Pittsburgh, Indiana University of Pennsylvania and received a bachelors degree in science from Penn State University.



Starting as a metal fabrication teacher at Jeff Tech, Roger was appointed as coordinator, then principal, and finally, administrative director. He retired after 30 years of service in 1999.



Roger was also on the faculty at Penn State as a trade and industrial state educator, and on the faculty at Indiana University of Pennsylvania as a teacher trainer and developer, coordinator for the occupational competency assessment program and occupational competency assessment coordinator for the Pennsylvania Department of Education. He served on the advisory council for the North Central Regional Planning and Development Commission, and also on the Brockway Ambulance board of directors.



Roger was a lifetime member of the Brockway hand gunners and an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and golfing, and was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.



Most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Roger is survived by two daughters, Donna (James) Marshall of Brockway, Deborah Cooper of Brockway, and one son, Brian Keith of Brockway. Grandchildren: Joshua Marshall, Justin Marshall, Melanie Keith, Matthew Cooper and Max Roger Cooper, one great-grandchild, Ethan Marshall and one step great-grandchild, Vinnie Delullo. He is survived by one sister, Joyce Bullers, of DuBois, two brothers, Emory Keith and Scott Keith of Brockway, and was proceeded in death by one sister, Carol Stoneberg, of Brockway.



Due to the current restrictions, there will be no public visitation. Online condolences can be sent to Brockway Area Ambulance Services, 1147 Cherry St., Brockway, PA 15824. Phone number: (814)-265-1212, or, Brockway Fire Department, 751 Taylor Way, Brockway, PA 15824. Phone number: (814)-268-4000.

