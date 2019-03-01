Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Robert Uberti. View Sign

Ronald Robert Uberti, better known as "Pete," age 73, of Penfield, PA, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at his home.

Born on October 28, 1945, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of Angelo and Ann (Mowrey) Uberti. His father preceded him in death and his mother survives.

He was a 1964 graduate of the Bennetts Valley High School where he participated in basketball.

After graduating, he joined the U.S. Army Reserves in St. Marys, PA. On March 5, 1977, he was awarded the Armed Forces Reserve Medal and was promoted to SSG7. He was honorably discharged after 17 years of service.

Pete worked at Stackpole Carbon in St. Marys for over 20 years. In 1987, he, along with his wife Linda, purchased the Big Trout Inn in Weedville. He was the owner and operator for 13 years before he sold the business in 2000. After selling the Big Trout, Pete became the first operator of the Huston Township Sewage Treatment Plant before he finally retired in 2007.

On September 25, 1981, he married Linda (Geer) Uberti. She survives.

Pete had numerous hobbies. The two that he excelled at were hunting and fishing. He loved trapping, and hunting rabbit with his son, his friends, and his beagles. He loved to plant a large garden every year and enjoyed cooking and canning with the harvest from his garden. He liked to make his own spaghetti sauce and was well known for his hot peppers. He enjoyed bowling and spending time at the lanes with the guys most Monday nights. Pete was also active in various softball leagues in the valley.

He was a member of the National Wild Turkey Federation, The Bennetts Valley Rod & Gun Club, the Bennetts Valley American Legion Post 0978, The Bennetts Valley Kiwanis Club, and the Penfield Fireman's Club. Pete was also a member of the Bennetts Valley Alumni Association where he was a William A. Anderson Distinguished Alumni Award Winner.

Pete always had a smile on his face, a kind word to say and could tell you a story or two. He was loved by all that knew him, but especially by his wife, children and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Daniel D. Rucinski and his wife Angie of Penfield, PA; a daughter, Deborah L. Kirk of DuBois, PA; four grandchildren: Kaitlin Rucinski and Samantha, Abby, and Christian Kirk; a brother, Donald Uberti and his wife Diana of Penfield, PA; and a sister, Yvonne Franzoni and her husband Rico of Weedville, PA.

He was preceded in death by an infant twin sister.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 AM from the funeral home with Pastor David Nagele officiating.

Memorials may be placed with Penn Highlands Hospice, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Penfield Fireman's Club, PO Box 53, Penfield, PA 15849.

