Dolores Cardarel
Vineland - Dolores Lorraine Cardarel, 95, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. She graduated from VHS Class of 1943 and attended Cumberland County College. She was the Co-Owner of The Spot Pizzeria for several years and then spent a career as a case worker for The Cumberland County Board of Social Services for over 30 years. Until recently she enjoyed working for her son at The Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Shop. Dolores was known for her ravoli's, tortellini's and loved to cook and bake for her family. She is survived by her daughter Linda Provenzano (John); son Anthony Cardarel; her granddaughter who was the love of her life Deirdre Leone (Justin); great-grandson Christian Leone all of Manhattan, NY; her brother who she loved like a son, Charles W Gabage; nephews Brian Giovanazzi (Carol) of New Brunswick, NJ,, Christopher (Luck) of Va and Charles II of Vineland; nieces Geraldine Cafiso, Susan O'Hara and Cara Kahn all of Vineland. She was predeceased by her husband and high school sweetheart Anthony in 1988; her parents and stepfather August and Frances Poggi and John Gabage, as well as her brothers John and Leo. A funeral home visitation will be on Friday, August 14 from 9:15am to 10:15am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E Chestnut Avenue, Vineland followed by a funeral mass at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish-Chuch of St Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Final Disposition will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Donation in memory of Dolores may be made to: EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com