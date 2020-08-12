1/1
Dolores Cardarel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Cardarel

Vineland - Dolores Lorraine Cardarel, 95, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center. She graduated from VHS Class of 1943 and attended Cumberland County College. She was the Co-Owner of The Spot Pizzeria for several years and then spent a career as a case worker for The Cumberland County Board of Social Services for over 30 years. Until recently she enjoyed working for her son at The Sweet Tooth Candy and Gift Shop. Dolores was known for her ravoli's, tortellini's and loved to cook and bake for her family. She is survived by her daughter Linda Provenzano (John); son Anthony Cardarel; her granddaughter who was the love of her life Deirdre Leone (Justin); great-grandson Christian Leone all of Manhattan, NY; her brother who she loved like a son, Charles W Gabage; nephews Brian Giovanazzi (Carol) of New Brunswick, NJ,, Christopher (Luck) of Va and Charles II of Vineland; nieces Geraldine Cafiso, Susan O'Hara and Cara Kahn all of Vineland. She was predeceased by her husband and high school sweetheart Anthony in 1988; her parents and stepfather August and Frances Poggi and John Gabage, as well as her brothers John and Leo. A funeral home visitation will be on Friday, August 14 from 9:15am to 10:15am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E Chestnut Avenue, Vineland followed by a funeral mass at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish-Chuch of St Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland. Final Disposition will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Donation in memory of Dolores may be made to: EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Road, Irondale, AL 35210. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rone Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved