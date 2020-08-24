1/
James Bennett
James Bennett

Vineland - James Bennett, 77 of Vineland, and formerly of Bridgeton, NJ died on Sunday evening at the Bishop McCarthy Residence after an extended illness. Born in Bridgeton, NJ, Jim had lived most of his life in this area, having also spent several years living in Arizona.

After working for over 30 years as a Machine Operator; Jim retired from Martin Dye in Bridgeton. He enjoyed music, and loved to play his guitar.

Jim is survived by: 3 sons, James Bennett (Gina), Michael Bennett (Jessica), and Clinton Bennett (Shelley); sisters, Becky Stiles, Sara Weldon, and Bessie Bennett; 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday at 11am in the Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery of Millville. Written condolences can be sent to: rocapshannon@aol.com or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
