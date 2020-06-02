Thomas Grazias
Pittsgrove - Thomas Grazias Jr., 89, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Center. Thomas was born on July 11, 1930 in New York City, New York to the late Thomas Sr and Victoria (Schmidt) Grazias. He was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1948. On October 21, 1959, he married Rachel Dalham in Bridgeton. Tommy was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the USMC. For over 50 years he was the owner and operator of Tommy's Bicycles. Tommy was the rider of the duel engine triumph drag bike called "The Parasite" with his friend John Melniczuk Sr. of Bauer's Cycle. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Rachel Grazias; son Guy Grazias and son & daughter-in-law Glenn & Eileen Grazias all of Pittsgrove; granddaughter and her husband Megan & Anthony Bean of Franklinville; granddaughter Jennifer Grazias and her boyfriend Dan Rhoades of Williamstown and his great grandson Nate Bean. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.