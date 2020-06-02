Thomas Grazias
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas Grazias

Pittsgrove - Thomas Grazias Jr., 89, of Pittsgrove, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Center. Thomas was born on July 11, 1930 in New York City, New York to the late Thomas Sr and Victoria (Schmidt) Grazias. He was a graduate of Vineland High School Class of 1948. On October 21, 1959, he married Rachel Dalham in Bridgeton. Tommy was a veteran of the Korean War serving with the USMC. For over 50 years he was the owner and operator of Tommy's Bicycles. Tommy was the rider of the duel engine triumph drag bike called "The Parasite" with his friend John Melniczuk Sr. of Bauer's Cycle. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Rachel Grazias; son Guy Grazias and son & daughter-in-law Glenn & Eileen Grazias all of Pittsgrove; granddaughter and her husband Megan & Anthony Bean of Franklinville; granddaughter Jennifer Grazias and her boyfriend Dan Rhoades of Williamstown and his great grandson Nate Bean. Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved