Roger Allen Carter, 69, of Coldwater, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 at Promedica Coldwater Regional Hospital. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation services have been provided by Dutcher Funeral Home.

Roger was born February 22, 1951 to Myrle and Cleo (Rumsey) Carter in Coldwater. On October 25, 1969 he married Wanda Rogers in Coldwater. She preceded him in death on March 7, 2020. Roger was a hardworking family man. He spent many years as the Plant Manager at Griswold Tool & Die before retiring.

Roger is survived by his children Christopher Carter of Coldwater and Jennifer (Chad) Birch of Quincy; his siblings Donna Taylor of Bronson, Bud Carter of Bronson, and Nancy Chenault of NC. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 50 years, Wanda Carter. www.dutcherfh.com








Published in The Daily Reporter on Jul. 14, 2020.
