Gales Ferry - Anne Elizabeth (Kuhn) Cooper went to her final resting place July 15, 2020, one day after her 88th birthday. She was born to Charles and Mary Kuhn, of Secaucus, N.J., July 14, 1932.



Anne was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She was always there for anyone who needed her. Anne is survived by her children, Eric Cooper and his wife Barbara, of Gales Ferry, Debra Cooper, of East Lyme and Chris Cooper and his wife Melissa, of East Lyme. She was the beloved grandmother of Brianna Lally and Heather Cooper, Meredith and Ethan Cooper and Amanda Cooper; and sister to Claire (Kuhn) Henkel and husband Al, Charles Kuhn and wife Joyce; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brother Raymond Kuhn.



Formerly married to Warren Cooper, Anne, moved to Orlando, Fla. to start a family and then to Gales Ferry in 1963. She worked for the Ledyard Board of Education for many years. Anne was devoted to her family for her whole life. She was active in scouting, school and sports. She was an avid reader and an excellent cook. She was known for having a green thumb and a heart of gold. She was truly loved and will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Anne will be especially missed by her "birthday group" of friends.



She fought tirelessly through illnesses, including diabetes and cancer. Our thanks go out to Beacon Hospice and Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Joslin Diabetes Center. For questions, please call 860-691-0579.



