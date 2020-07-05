1/1
Anthony "Tony" Michalik
New London - Anthony "Tony" Michalik Sr. peacefully passed June 29, 2020, in New London, at the age of 92. Tony was born in Shenandoah, Pa. to Catherine and Simon Michalik, and grew up in a large loving family of eight siblings. The family moved to Hartford, where he attended Bulkeley School and later, Trinity College and Renssellaer Polytech in N.Y.

He married the very lovely Jacqueline (Farren) Michalik in 1954, and raised a family of eight children in Springfield, Mass., while working as a mechanical design engineer. Tony enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with his family and many friends. He retired to the Waterford area in 1987, where he enjoyed socializing with friends, old and new.

Tony is survived by his brother Walter Michalik: and daughters, Barbara Maldonado and Marybeth Meehan; and sons, Robert, Michael and Tony Jr. and spouses; as well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A limited funeral and burial service are scheduled at Holy Name Church and St. Michael's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to your local animal shelter or the Alzheimer's Association.

Published in The Day on Jul. 5, 2020.
