Old Lyme - A beloved mother, grandmother and teacher, Beverly P. Hendryx passed away Nov. 24, 2020. She was born Aug. 1, 1948.



She is survived by her son Andrew B. Hendryx IV, daughter-in-law Virginia, and granddaughter Ophelia.



Beverly graduated from the University of Connecticut and earned her master's degree in education from Central Connecticut State University where she later taught at the graduate level. A talented and dedicated educator, her expertise lay in the field of educational enrichment. For over forty years she enhanced the lives of countless families and children with her gift of harnessing and nurturing the enthusiasm of the most inquisitive and precocious students. Beverly proudly finished her career at Lyme Consolidated near her home in the town of Old Lyme.



A lover of the visual arts, Beverly shared her extensive knowledge of the American Impressionist Movement with her friends, family and as a docent at the Florence Griswold Museum. As a patron, she filled the walls of her home with works of burgeoning regional artists.



Raised in Branford, Beverly enjoyed a lifelong love of birds, sailing and nature. She was an avid music aficionado and frequent concert goer. Her tireless support, and advice "to follow your bliss and make a joyful noise" were highly influential in the lives of those closest to her.



Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shoreline Soup Kitchen & Pantries, P.O Box 804 Essex, CT 06426.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store