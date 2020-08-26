1/1
Chet Leonard Murray
1966 - 2020
Groton - Chet Leonard Murray of Groton was granted his angel wings Aug. 23, 2020. His final weeks were spent surrounded by family and friends that had touched in some small way throughout his short, yet very memorable life.

Chet's life would seem too short to many. However, those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. His big gentle smile, his anxiousness, his knowledge, so much joy to those who surround him whether it was family, friends, or just some random person walking.

Chet gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. He loved to fish, sit outside, and to spend time with his family and close friends. He could spend hours with his loving wife and supportive friends just sitting outside listening to his country or classic music, grilling and watching his grandkids feed squirrels.

Chet is survived by his loving wife, Bette-Jo Murray; children, Chelsea Revuelta, and Chet Murray; son-in-law Raul Revuelta; mother Jackolene Murray; mother-in-law Shirley Harrington; sisters, Kathy Overton, Pam Tate, and Julie Murray; brothers, George Overton, David Murray and Philip Murray; grandkids, Gabriel Ramos and Brayden Revuelta. Chet was predeceased by his father David Andrew Murray.

Burial Service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Smith Lake Cemetery in Groton, immediately followed by a celebration of Chet's life at Bluff Point State Park in Groton.

Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames St., Groton is assisting with the arrangements. Please visit www.Byles.com to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.

Published in The Day on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
Bluff Point State Park
AUG
28
Burial
09:00 AM
Smith Lake Cemetery
August 25, 2020
I knew Chet from high school. We were teammates on the freshman football and baseball teams. He was a humorous guy and loved life.
Dan Russell
Friend
August 25, 2020
Oh dad . There’s so much I could say about you . Here all I’m going to say is “ I will forever be your pumpkin” ❤
Chelsea Revuelta
Daughter
August 25, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with the Murray family. It was clear how much he loved y’all. I’m so sorry for your loss.
I will always remember you Chet. The boy with the contagious smile. Rest In Peace and I’ll see you again.
Shelley Richardson
Friend
August 25, 2020
we used to see each other every day and greet and say bye never thought of saying bye for the last time I will miss you Chet R.I.P
Arif Mahmood
Coworker
August 25, 2020
Very nice did a good job take care you and your family ly you all
Nancy Garland
Friend
August 25, 2020
Remembering a simpler more innocent time in our lives from farm league to little league to Jr. High. What close friends we all were. Rest easy my friend, may God give you the wings of an angel.
David Orce
Classmate
August 25, 2020
Love, thoughts & prayers to all. Chet you will be missed.
Melody Pitman
Family
August 25, 2020
Love and miss you
Julie Murray
Family
August 25, 2020
Chet was one person I will never forget know him only 6 years but he was great man and great friend . Truly one of a kind .my heart goes out to his family .
Aaron Hulbert
Coworker
August 25, 2020
Chet was a great teammate from Little League baseball up through high school football. We had a lot of fun. My condolences to his family for your loss.
Matthew Maginniss
Friend
August 25, 2020
Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts.
Debi Mayberry
Friend
August 25, 2020
shannon main
Friend
August 25, 2020
Love you Chet you will be missed ......love mom





M0M Murray
Family
August 25, 2020
We love you and will miss you your brother
David Murray
Family
August 25, 2020
We love you and we miss you bro
Julie Murray
Family
