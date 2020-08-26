Groton - Chet Leonard Murray of Groton was granted his angel wings Aug. 23, 2020. His final weeks were spent surrounded by family and friends that had touched in some small way throughout his short, yet very memorable life.
Chet's life would seem too short to many. However, those who were touched by him understood that the quality of existence far exceeds the quantity of time in which one lives. His big gentle smile, his anxiousness, his knowledge, so much joy to those who surround him whether it was family, friends, or just some random person walking.
Chet gave us all such courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life. He loved to fish, sit outside, and to spend time with his family and close friends. He could spend hours with his loving wife and supportive friends just sitting outside listening to his country or classic music, grilling and watching his grandkids feed squirrels.
Chet is survived by his loving wife, Bette-Jo Murray; children, Chelsea Revuelta, and Chet Murray; son-in-law Raul Revuelta; mother Jackolene Murray; mother-in-law Shirley Harrington; sisters, Kathy Overton, Pam Tate, and Julie Murray; brothers, George Overton, David Murray and Philip Murray; grandkids, Gabriel Ramos and Brayden Revuelta. Chet was predeceased by his father David Andrew Murray.
Burial Service will be held at 9 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Smith Lake Cemetery in Groton, immediately followed by a celebration of Chet's life at Bluff Point State Park in Groton.
