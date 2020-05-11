Waterford - Friday, May 8, 2020, David D. Tracy of Waterford passed away at his home surrounded by his family. Mr. Tracy was born Sept. 22, 1944, in New London to Dwight and Phoebe Tracy. He was deeply loved by Joan (Milefski) Tracy, his wife of 56 years.
David graduated from Waterford High School, Thames Valley with an associate degree in computer science and a bachelor's degree in business management from the University of Connecticut. He spent more than 50 years working in finance and information technologies, with the last 20 years working at Sound Community Services in New London.
Mr. Tracy is survived by his wife, Joan; son, Shawn Tracy (Cyndi); daughter, Heather (Rich) Vigneau; his grandchildren, Dwight, Nathan, Zack, Anndie; and great-grandchild Zackery; siblings; Joyce (Don) Huff, Allan (Cheryl) Tracy, Sandy (Vinny) Tursi; and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Phoebe and Dwight Tracy.
His free time was spent passionately with his family, traveling with his wife and golfing with any available golf partner. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family. Whether on the golf course or crossing the street, David had the uncanny ability to engage unsuspecting strangers in conversation; he seemed to find a connection with anyone he met.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to andrew_lane@dfci.harvard.edu or Shayla_Guernon@dfci.harvard.edu.
Published in The Day on May 11, 2020.