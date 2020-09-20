New London - Donald Burt Mitchell, loving husband and father, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospice, Richmond, Va.. He was born April 10, 1925, in New London, the son of Irvin R. Mitchell and Josephine McCarthy Mitchell. He was married to his wife Marilyn for 68 years, and had four sons.



He was the owner of Burr-Mitchell Co., a candy wholesale company first located on Bank Street, New London. Don served in the U.S. Army in Korea in 1946-47. In 1974-75, he was a member of the Waterford RTM, and was on the board of selectmen. He was involved in community service for most of his life, first by joining the Northwest Engine Co. #7 as a volunteer fireman in 1943. There, he made many lifelong friends. As his four sons came along, he served as treasurer of the Small Fry Wrestling program at the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in the 1960s. In the 1980s and 90s, he participated in Little League Baseball, holding the position of District #10 administrator for ten years, for which he was recognized by the State of Connecticut General Assembly in 1997. He was an honored member of New London Rotary for over 50 years, joining in 1960. He founded the Rotary Scholar program in 1967, and was chairman of the club's information committee, interviewing prospective members. He had the pleasure of interviewing some of the first women to join the club.



Besides his wife Marilyn, he is survived by three sons, Donald B. Jr. (Andrea) of Arlington, Va., Jeffrey C. of Albuquerque, N.M. and Michael I. (Denise) of Richmond, Va; he is predeceased by his son Mark T. Also surviving are two grandchildren, Adrienne C. Mitchell (Daniel Szeles) of Lovettsville, Va. and Donald B. III of Boulder, Colo. He also leaves his god-daughter Katherine (Dorroh) of Shreveport, La.



Donations can be made to Visiting Nurses Association of Southeastern Connecticut, 403 N. Frontage Road, New London.



The family plans a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, New London, at a future date, due to COVID. There will be a notification in The Day of the date and time of the Mass. Burial at Jordan Cemetery, Waterford, will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store