Oakdale - Edward Ralph Kokoszka, 68, of Oakdale, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family May 21, 2019. Ed was born June 9, 1950, the proud son of Frances (Romano) and Edward Ralph Kokoszka, at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London. It was said "He was the most beautiful baby born there." His two brothers, Michael and Walter, were Ed's best buds. Working together at the produce stand, "Ed's," in North Stonington, helped to create an even stronger bond between the siblings.



He attended Johnson and Wales College and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. But he often said some of his best education was done outside of the classroom. Employed by State of CT Income Tax Division, he applied the lessons learned in school.



Armed with the desire and drive to own a business, he opened "Ed's Produce Stand" in North Stonington. He was a kind, generous person and displayed those virtues on many occasions, including when a customer once forgot her wallet and Ed said she could take her purchase and bring the money in on a later date. She was honest enough to do so a week later. Ed believed in the goodness of others.



Ed was also a hard worker, always working two jobs. First, he was employed at the Garde Theater in New London, he worked as an usher and eventually became the manger. He received a thank you from RKO Stanley Warner Theatres for extraordinary efforts regarding the showing of "The Godfather." He had to travel out of the way to pick up the film. Ed showed complete diligence in his work ethic. He was also employed at Naval Underwater Sound as part of the night cleaning crew and was asked to be a supervisor. He worked at Electric Boat for 46 years as a Tech Aide and was widely considered the "Old Dog" of the Nuclear Test Department (not everyone was sure of his job description). Ed was the cog who kept records and files in order. He was often asked how a procedure should be sent out or who to contact to get a particular job done. He considered everyone part of the team and everyone was important to him.



He enjoyed gardening and working with his hands in activities such as woodworking. Ed could talk for hours on how to grow vegetables or the stock market.



Family was Ed's life. He married the love of his life, Catherine Silverman, and they were married for 46 years. They had 3 children, Katie Dyson (James), Edward Kokoskza (Amanda), and Elizabeth Robbins (Asher); and three grandchildren, Bradley, Timmy and Levi, who were Ed's pride and joy. Ed was a peaceful, gentle and humble man, who was a member of the Holy Name Society, an auxiliary member of the Legion of Mary, where he prayed the Rosary for his family, friends, coworkers, and others who were in need of prayer.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 752 Norwich-Salem Turnpike, Oakdale. There are no calling hours and guests are asked to go directly to the church in the morning. Following the Mass, burial will take place at St. Patrick Cemetery in Uncasville.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Ed's honor to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



The family wishes to thank Dr. Slater and all his nursing staff, and Masonicare Hospice staff, especially Karen.



The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Uncasville is in care of the arrangements. Published in The Day on May 23, 2019