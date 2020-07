Or Copy this URL to Share

Uncasville - Elizabeth L. Daly-Carlotta, 50, of Uncasville died July 25, 2020.



A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in Avery Stoddard Cemetery, Ledyard.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Son Funeral Home of New London is assisting the family.



