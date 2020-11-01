Groton - Emily David Wildes, a former Groton resident, joined her beloved husband, Warren Freeman Wildes, in their eternal home Oct. 27, 2020. She died peacefully in Middletown, where she had recently moved and celebrated her 96th birthday. Born in Willimantic in 1924, Mrs. Wildes was the eldest daughter of Eva Basila and John David, both deceased. She grew up in New London, where she attended Williams Memorial Institute (WMI) and later became a nursing student at the former Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing. After graduating in 1945, Mrs. Wildes served as a nurse at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital before moving to California, where she met her husband, Warren.
For 65 years, Mrs. Wildes resided in the Eastern Point area home her husband built. She raised two children there, and created a beautiful outdoor space. Mrs. Wildes was an accomplished gardener who, for many years belonged to an arts and crafts club. She was also a creative cook who drew upon her own American and Lebanese recipes.
Emily was predeceased by her brother Edward David; her sister Alice David Bantly; and her husband Warren. She is survived by two beloved children, Doretta Wildes of Middletown and Linda Wildes of Glastonbury; three adored grandchildren, Alex Maffucci of West Hartford, Emelie Winiski of Middletown and Max Maffucci of Brooklyn, N.Y.; and her dear sister-in-law, Bette Thomson of Groton. She also leaves behind many devoted nieces and nephews and their families.
A caring friend, as well as a loving wife and mother, Mrs. Wildes was proudest of her service as a cadet nurse during World War II, and loved to recount her experiences. Her family is grateful for all of her many sacrifices, her wisdom, her serious but good-humored approach to life, her high standards, her love of beauty and her willingness to accept us as we are. "Dearest Mom, you loved to sleep. Sleep well. We love and miss you."
A memorial reception will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 14, at Par Four Restaurant, Groton, The burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Emily's name to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, New London. To share memories or send condolences, please visit www.doolittlefuneralservice.com
.