1/1
Frances H. Greenleaf
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
Noank - Frances H. Greenleaf, 97, of Noank, passed away early Friday morning, Sept. 11, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London surrounded by family. Frances was born on Fishers Island May 26, 1923, the daughter of Charles William and Catherine McNaught Hedge. She was married to Arthur A. Greenleaf Jr. Sept. 20, 1947; and he survives.

Frances graduated from the Joseph Lawrence School of Nursing, and had worked as a registered nurse for Lawrence + Memorial Hospital and the Groton Public Health Nursing Service.

Besides her husband, she is survived by two sons, Arthur A. Greenleaf III, of Ocala, Fla. and C. Wesley Greenleaf of Noank; two daughters, Candace Reber of Bonita Springs, Fla. and Kathy Greenleaf of Griswold; ten grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be directed to the Groton Heights Baptist Church, 72 Broad Street, Groton, CT 06340. Please visit www.byles.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.

Published in The Day on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
September 18, 2020
Wes and Patty, I am so sorry for y our loss. Prayers to you and everyone
Ruthie
Ruth Rogers
Friend
