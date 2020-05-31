New London - Helen Massad Villani, 95, of New London, entered eternal life May 22, 2020, much the same as she lived her days on earth, with faith, dignity and grace. She was born April 2,1925, in Norwich, the daughter of Namie and Teresa Massad. Helen graduated from the former Williams Memorial Institute, class of 1942. She was united in marriage May 28, 1955, to the late Ciriaco "Jerry" Villani in St. Ann Melkite Catholic Church, New London – the church her father and uncles had built.



Mrs. Villani was employed as a construction clerk for the former SNET, retiring in 1985, after 28 years of service. She had been active in many organizations, including the Pioneers Club, the CUTW and the St. Ann's Society. She believed in the importance of reading and education, and volunteered in the library at St. Joseph School, New London, and for the local hospital's patient reading programs.



Helen enjoyed sports, including women's college basketball and Red Sox baseball. She had played basketball, bowled, played golf and even rode on a jet ski after her 90th birthday. Helen loved being near the water, watching the ships come and go and the feeling of her toes in the sand. Helen would always greet you with a smile. Her door was always open to the many friends and family that would come to enjoy conversation, card playing, homemade cookies and the best perked coffee ever. Helen was a classical pianist, finding serenity in her daily practice. One could often coax her to play Moonlight Sonata, Clair De Lune or Malaguena.



Helen is survived by her four children: Anna Stefanski and Teresa Bonillo, of New London, Eugene Villani (Doug Reilly), of Malverne, N.Y. and Julie Sabatino (Ralph III), of Wall, N.J. Helen was blessed with five grandchildren: Andy Bonillo Jr. (Michelle), Joe Bonillo (Ali Quig), Jeff Stefanski (Nicki), Alicia Sabatino (Dean Thompson) and Ralph Sabatino IV; and her great-grandchildren: Sophia, Sadie, Francesca, Julianna, Hadley and Michael. Mrs. Villani was predeceased by her three siblings, Julia, Michael (Jeanette) and Paul (Alma) Massad; and son-in-law Andy Bonillo Sr.



Helen served her Lord graciously, willingly and without condition. She believed in the power of a community of faith and prayer. Due to the current world health pandemic, private services were held. However, the family would like to request a thoughtful prayer of passage from all that loved her, as she is welcomed into her final home in Heaven. Our family is ever grateful to the compassionate, caring team at Smilow Cancer Center in Waterford.



Helen was a "bright light that will always be remembered." The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, was entrusted with her care.



