Niantic - Dr. Howard H. Schloemer, 88, of Niantic died Wednesday, Oct. 14, at his home surrounded by his family.



Howard was born in the Bronx, N.Y. and attended City College of New York (CCNY) graduating in 1955 with his degree in mechanical engineering. He went on to receive his ScD from Stevens Institute of Technology. Howard was an Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at CCNY until 1964 when he went to work for the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC). As the Navy's subject matter expert in acoustics and hydroacoustics he was responsible for the development of passive sonar hull arrays and towed arrays for U.S. Submarines. Howard was the Navy's first Senior Research Scientist at NUWC. Upon his retirement in 1999 he was awarded the Superior Civilian Service medal, the highest civilian award Naval Sea Systems Command can bestow. Following his retirement, Howard continued to serve the U.S. and allied navies on a consultant basis. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve.



Throughout his lifetime Howard was an avid swimmer. He served as a lifeguard on Coney Island, and was a member of the CCNY swimming team for four years, being named CCNY Athlete of the Year in 1952. Howard established several collegiate swimming records and was named to the CCNY Athletic Hall of Fame in 1977. He swam daily until recently, and was a regular participant in the Ledyard Relay, Madison Relay, and local team triathlons.



Howard and his wife June travelled the world and were frequent cruise ship passengers in addition to regularly visiting Nevada and Hawaii.



Howard is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, June; his daughter Dr. Diane Nugent and her husband Michael Nugent of Wells, Maine; his son Robert Schloemer of Groton; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren



Arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Park Foundation in Howard's memory.



