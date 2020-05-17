Canterbury - James "Jim" John Yaworski II, 81, formerly of Canterbury died Sunday, May 10, 2020. Jim took his place at the head of the line at the great "MACK Truck Factory" in Heaven, after his passing at Preferred Care in South River, N.J., with his beloved daughter, Alice, at his side. Born July 27, 1938, in Norwich, Jim was the eldest son of the late Rose and James Yaworski Sr.



Jim was the former CEO of Yaworski Inc., Trucking and Real Estate, all located in Canterbury. He loved his antique trucks, Native American Indian artifacts and trains.



Jim is survived by his six children: Alice Yaworski, of East Brunswick, N.J., Lee Yaworski, Wendy Graley, Charles Yaworski and Sherry Burns, all of Canterbury, and James Yaworski III, of Brooklyn; along with and his brother Denis Yaworski, also of Canterbury. In addition, Jim is survived by 19 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.



Due to the many restrictions currently in place, a memorial service for Jim will take place near his beloved hometown of Canterbury at a later date. A future notice will announce the time and place of the service. At the memorial service, we will join together to celebrate the life and "THE LEGEND" that was James Yaworski II.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store