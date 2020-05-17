Groton - James "Jim" T. Sweeney, 62, of Groton, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 1, 1957, the son of Eugene and Carolyn (Oppelt) Sweeney.
Jim was a self-employed general contractor in the area for many years.
In addition to his sisters, Carolyn Brooks of Huntsville, Ala. and Kathleen Sweeney of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jim leaves behind many wonderful friends who loved him greatly, just as he loved them. Always joking and laughing, Jim had a smile and a helping hand for anyone who needed one. He will be sorely missed.
Jim was predeceased by his brothers, Shawn Sweeney and Dennis Sweeney.
All services are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.
Published in The Day on May 17, 2020.