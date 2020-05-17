James T. "Jim" Sweeney
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groton - James "Jim" T. Sweeney, 62, of Groton, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born Aug. 1, 1957, the son of Eugene and Carolyn (Oppelt) Sweeney.

Jim was a self-employed general contractor in the area for many years.

In addition to his sisters, Carolyn Brooks of Huntsville, Ala. and Kathleen Sweeney of St. Petersburg, Fla., Jim leaves behind many wonderful friends who loved him greatly, just as he loved them. Always joking and laughing, Jim had a smile and a helping hand for anyone who needed one. He will be sorely missed.

Jim was predeceased by his brothers, Shawn Sweeney and Dennis Sweeney.

All services are private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London, assisted the family with the arrangements. Please visit www.byles.com to sign the guestbook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved