Jaqueline Ann Golding


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jaqueline Ann Golding Obituary
Ledyard - Jaqueline Ann Golding (Cataldo) loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away Sunday May 5, 2019, at 9:05 p.m. after a long battle with cancer surrounded by close family and friends.

Jackie" was born Nov. 14, 1941, in Providence Rhode Island to Joseph (deceased) and Rose Cataldo (still living 100 years old) and is survived by her only daughter Michele Nadine Litwin (Washburn); grandsons, Corey Litwin, Cameron Litwin; her great-grandson, Alexander James Litwin; and great-granddaughter, Aubree Marie Litwin; sisters, Ann Marie Lembo, Lisa Levelli; and brother Joseph Cataldo II. Also survived are Jackie's two cats, Jessie, Little Gray and her "person" Bonnie Pendleton.

Jackie worked at Fort Trumbull Credit Union over 20 years and Mystic Aquarium over 20 years. Jackie graduated Mt. Pleasant High School, class of 1959.

Jackie was an active member in the Lakeside Association, Jackie loved to volunteer, spend time with her friends, active in her Yoga practice and absolutely loved the color purple and dancing. Jackie was known fondly as "Miss J", "Jacks" "JG" "Jacqueline" and "Miss Jackie".

In Lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday,(May 8th) at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. There are no calling hours.

www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 8, 2019
