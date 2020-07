Or Copy this URL to Share

Mystic - Joan Lamport, daughter, mother, grandmother, mentor, friend, teacher, business owner, author, lyricist, patron, passed away July 22, 2020.



She placed friends and family at the center of her life. She opened her heart and home to many, lifting us up and bringing us together with her love, quick wit and sure judgment.



The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home assisted the family with the private interment.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store