Groton - John Hollis Jr., 97, died at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital Nov.7, 2020. He was born July 3, 1923, in New London to John Hollis Sr. and Grace Dart.



He was a U.S. Navy World War II and Korean War veteran.



John is survived by his children, Jacquelyn Deschamps of Groton, John Hollis III of Mystic, James Hollis of Ocala, Fla. and Sandra Hewitt of Mystic.



A private service was held at Elm Grove Cemetery in Mystic.



