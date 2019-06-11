Niantic - Lou Ann Wilson, of Niantic, passed away June 7, 2019, after a long battle with Diabetes and Alzheimer's disease. She was born July 13, 1936, in Stamford N.Y., the daughter of William W. and Lola (Brown) Wardwell. Lou Ann grew up in Cobleskill, N.Y. where she graduated high school. Taking a break from her job as a switchboard operator with Bell Telephone Co. she attended and graduated from Fisher Jr. College in Boston Mass.



She married Robert Wilson July 23, 1955. She and her husband moved to Niantic in 1958 where they raised their family. Lou Ann became interested in library work during her years as a volunteer library worker in the elementary school system. Then continued a 30-year career as a Librarian at East Lyme Library with an accreditation through Mohegan Community College. She was a long-time active member of the Niantic Community Church, where she taught Sunday school along with other service work. She also enjoyed traveling, bowling, crosswords and spending time with her family.



Lou Ann is survived by her husband of 63 years, Robert W. Wilson; children Debbie Stewart (Frank) of Oakdale, Stephen Wilson (Ellen Arbour) of Niantic, and Denise Vertefeuille (Nelson) of Clinton; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.



The family would like to send a special thank you to Abby King for her care and friendship.



A Funeral Service will be held from 5 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12, at Fulton-Theroux Funeral Home, 13 Lake Ave., Niantic, followed by calling hours from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private.