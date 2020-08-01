Waterford - Paul D. Kondratowicz, 89, passed away July 28, 2020, at his lifelong home in Waterford, in the comfort of his loving family. He was the son of the late Konstantine and Mary (Shablinsky) Kondratowicz, born Sept. 27,1930, in Norwich.



Paul attended local schools and graduated from Norwich Free Academy. His nickname was "Slug".



He enlisted in the U.S. Airforce, serving in the Korean War as a Military Police Officer stationed in England with an honorable discharge. Upon returning he worked at Lehigh Gas where he met the love of his life, Hyacinth Locantore, on a service call. Paul said it was love at first sight. Six months later they were united in marriage April 27, 1957, at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church. Their beautiful reception was at the Mohegan Hotel costing a total of $281.00.



Paul "P.K." worked for the former S.N.E.T. as a lineman and installer. Everyone loved his charismatic personality. He enjoyed his career and retired after 35 years. He was a member of the Pioneers Club, a league member at the New London Ten Pin Bowling Alley where he bowled a "perfect game of 300" and enjoyed playing golf at local clubs. He took great pride in his home, either hammering, drilling, mowing and sometimes often mopping to keep the house and yard pristine. He played, sang, and danced Polish music and was proud of his heritage. His cheerful whistling will be missed.



Besides his beloved Hyacinth, who he cherished for 63 years , he is survived by his three children, Paula Ball of Uncasville, Lisa Faber of Waterford , and Stephen Kondratowicz of Ledyard; eight grandchildren, Jennifer, Cristina, T.J. , Lacey, David, Eric, Stephen, Glen; and four great-grandchildren. He was also adored by many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his seven siblings, Anna, Alice, Viola, Helen, Mary, Walter, and Stanley.



He enjoyed every minute with his family and planned memorable vacations yearly. "Bobop" continued his sense of adventure and fun with his grandchildren and was proud of all their achievements.



A funeral mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 3, at Saint Paul Church, 170 Rope Ferry Road, Waterford. Entombment will follow at Saint Mary's Mausoleum with military honors.



The family wishes to thank everyone at the Center for Hospice Care of Hartford Health and the VNA of Southeastern CT. Donations in his memory may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360.



The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Ave., New London, has been entrusted with his care.



