North Stonington - Robert Broadstreet Mason, 95, of North Stonington beloved husband of Jane (Bartlett) Mason for 70 years, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Boston, Mass., son of the late Dr. Broadstreet H. Mason and Rena (Ferguson) Mason, he was raised in Connecticut and served in the U.S. Army during World War II in France and Central Europe.
He received his Bachelor of Science from Bowdoin College and was employed as a chemical engineer for over 40 years retiring from the Monsanto Corp. Bob was an active member of Grace Fellowship in North Stonington and served on the Missions Committee.
Besides his wife Jane, he leaves his four children, Lizabeth Abramson (Jay) of Avon, David Mason, and Janice Gouvin (Neil) all of North Stonington, and Susan Ward (James) of Groton; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The Carmon Funeral Home of Avon is caring for the arrangements. For condolences, information on services or memorial contributions please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on May 5, 2020.