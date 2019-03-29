Groton - Susan Lawton Conroy was a beautiful person who passed away at the Groton Regency Center Sunday, Mar, 24, 2019, and is now in God's heaven with her brother Bobby and sister Joann.



Susan was born in New London, Dec. 15, 1948. She attended New London Schools, Boston University and some schools in Maine. She obtained four high school diplomas and various college credits along the way. She pursued a career in office skills working at the YWCA, Mohegan Hotel and in a variety of other office situations.



Susan was a Methodist church member and crocheted for bazaars and helped with suppers, etc. She had a fine musical voice and ability in hand crafts.



Susan married William Mills and had two children, Benjamin and Ivan, but it ended in three years. She is survived by her mother, Marjorie Page Stevens; son, Ivan Jay Grimmett (Trudy) of Rome, Maine; her granddaughter, Elizabeth of Lone Tree, Colo.; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, all of Conn. She was predeceased by her father, Robert Conroy; Joann Dulin, her sister; her son, Benjamin; and her brother, Robert A. Brown.



Susan was the 12th generation of the Mayflower Compact, related to Frances Cooke and Richard Warren.



There will be a celebration of Susan's life at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 31st at the Submarine Veteran's Club, 17 School St., Groton. Refreshments will be served. Interment will be in East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven, at the convenience of the family. If desired, give to the , or to your own choice of Charity.



