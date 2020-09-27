Stonington - William "Bill" Blunt White, 93, sailed over the horizon from his home in Stonington Borough Sept. 16, 2020. He cast off peacefully with his son and daughter by his side. Bill was born in 1926, the son of G.W. Blunt and Marion (Gildersleeve) White of Mystic.



Bill grew up in Mystic and in 1952, married Shelley Bindloss of Stonington. Together they had many adventures and were happily married for 64 years. Shelley predeceased him in 2016. Bill and Shelley raised a family in Stonington, built a business in Rhode Island, retired to Florida and in their later years, returned to Stonington.



Bill enjoyed sailing, fishing, hunting, traveling and golf. He especially enjoyed sailboat racing and in 1978, won first in class in the Newport Bermuda Race aboard his sailboat Snow White. Bill also enjoyed sailboat cruising and in 1985, sailed his boat White Mist II across the Atlantic, and then back to Stonington. Bill especially valued the spirit of teamwork found in sailing and business. Both aboard his boat and in his business, there were many races and journeys.



During his lifetime, Bill contributed his skills in service: as a board member at Washington Trust, a trustee of Mystic Seaport, commodore of the Cruising Club of America and commodore of the Off Soundings Club. Bill's interest in philanthropy led him to be one of the early contributors to and a trustee of the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut. Bill served in the U.S. Navy in 1951, aboard the diesel submarine the USS Becuna. He was a graduate of Yale University, class of 1949.



Bill was predeceased by his sister Patricia (White) Rockwood; and is survived by his two children, Blunt White and his wife Nancy of Stonington, and Kassy White of Dover, Mass. and Stonington; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



At a later date, when it's safer to gather, a memorial service to celebrate Bill's life will be held. Donations in Bill's memory may be made to the Mystic Seaport, the Stonington Free Library or the Stonington Historical Society.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store