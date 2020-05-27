Willie Clark Jr.
Norwich - Willie Clack Jr., 76, beloved husband of Mary (Jenkins) Clack of Norwich, entered eternal rest Saturday, May 16, 2020, at William W. Backus Hospital in Norwich.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Lester Gee Funeral Home of New London. To support public health and in effort to accommodate social distancing, all services are private. For those who have received personal invitations from the family to visit during the visitation hour, attendance may be limited for periods of time to comply with social distancing requirements. Interment will take place at the Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown with Military Honors. A memorial celebration will be held at a later date.

Published in The Day on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lester Gee Funeral Home - New London
108 Blinman Street
New London, CT 06320
(860) 442-1188
