Darlene Court
1952 - 2020
Darlene Court

February 15, 1952 - September 10, 2020

Darlene Court, 68, of Bryan, passed away Thursday September 10, 2020. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service celebrating Darlene's life at 11 am on Tuesday, September 15th at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Bryan, with Certified Celebrant Dawn Lee Wakefield presiding. Services are in the care of Callaway-Jones Funeral and Cremation Centers of Bryan College Station.

Darlene was born February 15, 1952, in Dallas, Texas, to Tony and Zella Court who both precede her in death.

Survivors include her son Doug Bond of Bryan; brother, Jimmy Court and wife Kathy of Bryan; sister, Marlene Keefer of College Station; and two grandchildren, Kenlee and Kamryn Bond.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Darlene's memory to Hospice Brazos Valley.

Express condolences at CallawayJones.com



Published in The Bryan-College Station Eagle on Sep. 14, 2020.
