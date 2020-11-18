Chris Wayne Temple, 53, of Van Wert, died at 12:56 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana.
He was born Dec. 14, 1966 in Mercer County to Donald Dean Temple and Arlene Lee Bachman. His father is deceased and his mother survives in Van Wert.
Other survivors include: daughters Tarra Temple of Columbus and Kristi Temple of Columbus; a step-son; seven grandchildren; five brothers; four sisters and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be directed to his family.
Condolences may be expressed and memories of shared with Chris' family via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.