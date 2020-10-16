1/1
Dwain Newland Sr.
Dwain L. Newland Sr., 66, of Celina, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his residence in Celina. On Oct. 20, 1953, he was born in Portland, Indiana to Martin Newland Jr. and the late Elsie Jean (Byrley) Ginter. On June 5, 1972, he married Rose Lehman, who survives in Celina. He is survived by his children: Lisa (Kelly) Slusher of Geneva, Indiana; Dwain (Wava) Newland Jr. of Celina, Kimberly (Brian) Newland of Goshen and Anthony Wayne Newland of Celina; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings: Donna (Kevin) Furthmiller of Huntertown, Indiana, Connie Slusher of St. Marys, Loretta (Michael) Aquaro of St. Marys, Wanda (Tim) Carpenter of St. Mary's, Richard (Diana) Newland of Palatka, Florida, Steve (Kelly) Ginter of Palatka, Michelle (Mike) Perkins of Palatka, Tom Ginter of Palatka, Angela (Tom) Selfridge of Fort Lawn, South Carolina, Rebecca (Kenny) Pettit of Fort Lawn and Kevin Newland of Fort Lawn.
He is proceeded in death by his mother and son, Shawn E. Newland.
He graduated from Celina High School with the class of 1971. He was a member of the Sportsman's Association and the Celina Moose Lodge No. 1473. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and making corn hole boards. He retired from Buehler Asphalt and Paving Company in 2018.
Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Mercer County Sportsmen Association Club House in Celina. Attendees are required to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow the COVID-19 guidelines established by Gov. DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health. Dwain's funeral services have been entrusted to the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina. Memorial Contributions may be made to CHP Home Care & Hospice 816 Pro Dr., Celina, OH 45822. Condolences may be shared with the Newland family online at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.

Published in The Evening Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
