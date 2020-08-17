Matt Shirl Rhodes, 89, of rural St. Marys, died at 10:04 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

He was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Pineville, Kentucky, the son of John and Ava Rhodes.

He married Alma Lee Webb on Dec. 18, 1954; she preceded him in death on Sept. 19, 2014.

He is survived by his children: Robert "Ed" (Sandra) Rhodes, Brenda (Adrian) Slone, Donny Rhodes, Gary (Molly) Rhodes and Sonya (Tony) Slone.

He is also survived by his grandchildren: Chastity Rhodes, Robbie Rhodes, Danielle (Bob) Sprague, Jennifer (Jeremy) Metzger, Jeanne (Nick) Stammen, Amanda (Matt) Meckstroth, Lyndsy Rhodes, Joshua (Mandi) Rhodes, Issac Rhodes, Donna (Chad) Pequgnot, David (Misty) Rhodes, Crystal Spencer, Alex Rhodes, Dustin Slone, Britney (Ralph) Bailey and Brooke Lontz and in-laws: Shirley Rhodes, Silas Webb, Bernice Tuttle and Becky (Gary) Hittepole.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his son, Paul Rhodes; by grandchildren: Garrett Rhodes, Joslyn Rhodes, Gary Rhodes, Jr., Matt Rhodes, Jr. and Madelyn Rhodes; his siblings: Murphy Rhodes, Bertha Wilder, Pauline Daniel, Thursa "Peach" Sharp, Dorothy Thiebeau, Lowell Rhodes, Paul Rhodes and Delbert Rhodes and in-laws Tom Tuttle, Bill Fuson and Hazel Lawson.

Matt began working in his family sawmill in Kentucky. After moving to Ohio, he worked as a welder, assembler and machinist.

Matt was a deacon of Flagship Missionary Baptist Church. He devoted his life to Christ, his loving wife, children, grandchildren and extended family and friends. He enjoyed gardening and helping his wife, Alma, preserve the harvest. He took great pride in his work, any task great or small. Matt always welcomed anyone who came to visit. He never met a stranger and was loved by all who knew him and was known for his great sense of humor. To list all his attributes would be endless. So, in closing, we will share a quote Dad would use when reminiscing of a dear friend, Carly Tuttle: "What do you mean know how?"

Graveside funeral rites will be held Friday at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

At the request of Matt's family, they will be greeting friends and family under the portico at the rear of the Miller-Long and Folk Funeral Home, 314 W. High St., St. Marys from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, as a way to be safe and give people a chance to say goodbye to him. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store