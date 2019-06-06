Richard L. Apple, 72, of St. Marys, died at 5:55 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.

He was born Oct. 1, 1946, in Celina, the son of Clarence and Irene (Schneider) Apple.

He married Marcia Kuhlman on Nov. 18, 1967, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 17, 2018.

He is survived by his children: David (Sherri) Apple of Wapakoneta, Diann (John) Jurcago of Strongsville, Jennifer (Dave) Sage of Piqua and Nicole Apple of St. Marys. He is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

He is survived by his siblings: Joe (Nancy) Apple of St. Marys and Rose (Dave) Coleman of St. Marys.

Richard was a 1964 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He served in the Army National Guard and was a life member of American Legion Post 323.

Richard retired from Minster Machine Company, where he was an electrician. He was a jack-of-all-trades and he enjoyed fishing and camping with his family.

He was a lifelong member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in St. Marys.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, St. Marys, the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, celebrant. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home, 1605 Celina Road, St. Marys. Memorial donations may be made to a trust fund for Richard's grandson, Matthew.

Condolences may be sent to Richard's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.