Richard E. Armstrong, 97, of St. Marys, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Otterbein St. Marys Retirement Community.

He was born Aug. 28, 1921, the son of Edward and Louetta (Lietz) Armstrong.

He married Dorothy W. Delafield on Nov. 13, 1942, in Celina; she preceded him in death in January 1993.

He is survived by his children: Alan (Victoria) Armstrong of Ashland, Oregon; Mary Lou (Dennis) Pierce of Great Falls, Montana and John (Anna) Armstrong of Crystal Lake, Illinois. He is also survived by his four grandchildren: Thomas (Adeline) Armstrong of Walla Walla, Washington; John (Jessie) Armstrong of Corvallis, Oregon; Nathan (Dana) Armstrong of Chicago, Illinois and Michael (Tammy) Armstrong of Des Moines, Iowa and by five great-grandchildren: Alice, Arthur, Hayden, Ryan and Vivian.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Nellie (Clinton) Miller; his wife and by his parents.

Dick was a 1941 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. He served in the Philippines aboard a U.S. Navy destroyer escort in World War II.

He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, St. Marys, after 40 years of service as a supervisor.

Dick was an active member of St. Paul's United Church in Saint Marys. He enjoyed reading, watching the Reds and OSU Buckeyes and volunteering at AGAPE Ministries. He received the Builder of Bridges Award.

Funeral rites will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, St. Marys, the Rev. Jeanette Tangeman, officiant. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Resthaven Memory Gardens.

Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral rites at the church. Condolences may be sent to Dick's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net. Published in The Evening Leader on May 8, 2019