Ronald Coolidge

Ronald E. Coolidge, 82, of Elida, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, at his residence surrounded by his family. Ron was born on Sept. 30, 1937 to George Emerson and Amanda May (Glass) Coolidge. On Feb. 19, 1960, Ron married Mary Ellen Pence who preceded him in death on Aug. 19, 1984. On Aug. 15, 1986, Ron married Janet (Jan) (Lame) Pulford and she survives at the residence.
Ron is survived by his three children: daughter Kaille (Mark) Dieringer of Lima; sons Jeff (Trixie) Coolidge of Lima and Doug (Darlene) Coolidge of Elida; two stepsons; six grandchildren; six step-grandchildren: Heather Pulford, Jacob Pulford, Shane Pulford, Jonah Aguire, Crystal Greaves and Kami Joseph. He is also survived by four step-great-grandchildren with two on the way. Ron is also survived by one brother; two sisters and several nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Mary Ellen; two brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law.
Visitation will take place on Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Siferd Hanneman Funeral Home in Lima. Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Siferd Hanneman Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Elida. Service will be officiated by Rev. Randy Coleman. Memorials in Ron's memory are to be directed to St. Rita's Hospice.
Please note that all attendees to the visitation and funeral service should observe social distancing and wear face masks, according to guidelines recommended by the Ohio Department of Health. Condolences may be expressed via: MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Arrangements for Coolidge have been entrusted to the Miller Bros. Funeral Directors in St. Marys.