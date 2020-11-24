1/
Sandra Broyles
Sandra Broyles, 77, of St. Marys, died at 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, at Vancrest of St. Marys Nursing Home.
She was born Aug. 26, 1943, in St. Marys, the daughter of Harold "Shorty" and Olive (Stoker) Folk.
She married Richard Brown on May 30, 1987; he preceded her in death on Jan. 30, 1997.
She is survived by her sons: Richard Broyles of St. Marys and Greg (Tina) Broyles of St. Marys; stepchildren: Scott Brown, Steve Brown and Nancy Brown; brother, Rev. Jerry Folk of Madison, Wisconsin; grandchildren: Allan Broyles and Grant Broyles; step-grandchildren: Brian Wessel, Latasha Coil and Lindsay Chaney and a great-granddaughter, Grace Anne Broyles.
She was preceded in death by her parents and by her husband, Dick Brown.
Sandy was a 1961 graduate of St. Marys Memorial High School. She had worked at Omni Manufacturing, Zion Lutheran Church and TSC/Bright Net.
She loved gospel music and traveling to gospel concerts, especially Legacy Five.
Graveside burial rites will be held 11 a.m. Friday at Elm Grove Cemetery, St. Marys, the Rev. Bill Maki, officiant. 
Memorial gifts may be given to Zion Lutheran Church and condolences may be sent to Sandy's family via MillerFuneralHomes.net.
Miller Funeral Home, St. Marys, is entrusted with Sandy's funeral arrangements.

Published in The Evening Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
1605 Celina Rd.
St. Marys, OH 45885
(419) 394-2301
