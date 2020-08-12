1/
Alberta M. Kloos
ALBERTA M. KLOOS Iowa City Alberta M. Kloos, 88, of Iowa City, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Hills, Iowa, followed with burial at St. Stanislaus Cemetery near Hills. There will be a time of visitation for family and friends from 9 a.m. until services at the church on Friday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Alberta's memory. To share a thought, memory or condolence, please visit the funeral home website at www.gayandciha.com.

Published in The Gazette on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1 entry
August 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James Nolan
Friend
