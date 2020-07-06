ALLEN CLARK Marion He went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Allen was cremated. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date due to the pandemic. Allen was survived by his wife of 35 years, Tracy Clark; daughters, Leelle Clark, Cedar Rapids, Emily Clark, Marion, Amy (Gene) Clark, Cedar Rapids, and Dana (Jeff) Abbott, Anamosa; grandchildren, Dillion, Mason (Tiffany), Madyson Abbot, Taylor (Trevor) Gross, Matthew Behrens, Oaklyn Clark, Demrielle Barret and Iyaisia Brookeshire; and his sibling, Sue (Butch) Clark-Bailey, Cedar Rapids, and Glenn (Jerry) Clark, Marion. Allen was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Leland, Billy, Gene, Kathy, Mary and Archie. In lieu of flowers, there is a GoFundMe page under Emily Clark or send directly to Tracy Clark at 467 Morris Dr., Marion, IA 52302. Allen was born to Robert Clark and Mae Thompson on Aug. 26, 1951. Allen loved his family more than anything else. That included where he came from and where he was going. Allen was loved more than most! Allen has been labeled "the Favorite!" because he is and always will be everyone's favorite. Allen married Tracy 35 years ago. Together they blended a most unique family. As a family we may not have it all together, but together we have it all "#Emily Clark". Those words were very important 15 years ago. They stand just as true today. We love you all and thank you for the love of our father Allen Clark. We used to be his angels and now he is ours. Always remembered and never forgotten.



